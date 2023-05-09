Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 5-May 7) Total gross to date Week 1. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) £12.1m £15.8m 1 2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) £1.3m £50m 5 3. Evil Dead Rise (Studiocanal) £493,732 £4.6m 3 4. The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry (eOne) £336,000 £2.2m 2 5. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) £195,057 £17.1m 7

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.26

Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 opened top of the UK-Ireland box office chart this weekend with a powerful £12.1m start – the highest opening of the year to date, and just behind the £13.1m of the second Guardians film.

The film played in 705 locations, taking a sizeable £17,135 location average. It opened on Wednesday, May 3; it has £15.8m including its two days of previews and the Bank Holiday Monday.

That figure lifts its total opening above that of 2017’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, and the £6.4m of 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Vol. 3 has the 11th-highest opening weekend of 32 Marvel Cinematic Universe titles to date, ahead of the £11.4m of Iron Man 3.

It has also topped the £11.2m start of fellow Disney blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water from December last year; and is the highest opening since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s £12.4m in November.

Having held top spot for four consecutive weekends, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie moves to second place, and has almost reached the £50m mark. The presence of the Guardians contributed to a 57.8% drop for Mario, which added £1.3m, and is now in the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time in the UK and Ireland.

Evil Dead Rise held its place in the top three on its third weekend for Studiocanal, biting off a further £493,732 (a 55.1% drop). The horror franchise title is up to almost £4.6m in total – a decent performance for an 18-rated film.

eOne’s The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry added £336,000 – a 55.8% drop on its second weekend – and is up to £2.2m total.

Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 added £195,057 – a 68.6% drop – and is up to a £17.1m total from seven sessions, extending its lead as the highest-grossing title of the franchise ahead of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’s £10.4m.

Takings for the top five surged 134.1% on the back of Guardians Vol. 3, to £14.4m – the highest cumulative top five amount since November 14 (£14.8m).

Seoul music

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves dropped 70.1% across its sixth weekend for eOne, with £170,000 taking it to a £13.4m cume.

Online thriller Missing leads Sony’s slate, adding £67,687 on its third session – a 67.6% drop, which takes it to £998,164.

South Korea-set drama Return To Seoul opened to £58,685 from 51 sites at a healthy £1,151 location average for Mubi. Including previews and Monday’s screenings, the film is off to a fast £102,297 start.

In the event cinema space, Seventh Art’s Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition continues to paint a pretty picture after three weekends in cinemas. It increased its Friday-to-Sunday takings by 34.5% to £49,864, with a running total of £680,724.

The Pope’s Exorcist added £48,043 for Sony on its fifth weekend to reach a £2.5m total.

Nida Manzoor’s Polite Society added £45,317 on its second weekend for Universal – a 76.8% drop. The film, which debuted at Sundance in January, is up to £436,846 in total.

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story Of The Once And Future Heavyweight Champion Of The World added £32,405 on its second weekend – an 83.6% drop on its opening. It is up to £368,213 in total for Sony.

Fellow Sony title Suzume put on a further £29,133 on its fifth session, dropping 59.4%. It has topped the £1m mark with almost £1.1m in total – a healthy result for a film not in the English language.

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan dropped 50.8% on its third weekend with £28,806, and is up to £393,420 following Monday for Entertainment Film Distributors.

Universal’s Dracula comedy Renfield added £25,952 on its fourth weekend to reach £1.7m.

Irish drama Lakelands took £20,508 in Ireland alone, including Monday screenings, from 27 sites at a £760 average. The film had a further £8,599 from previews, having debuted at Galway Film Fleadh last summer.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is still in cinemas after 14 weekends, and added £15,876 to reach £25.8m.

One Fine Morning added £14,050 on its fourth weekend for Mubi, and is up to a decent £264,951 total.

Vertigo Releasing’s How To Blow Up A Pipeline added £11,802 on its third session, and is up to a £193,183 total.

The Blue Caftan opened to £11,150 from 24 sites at a £465 average for New Wave Films. Including previews and Monday, the film is up to £20,932.

Ukrainian drama Pamfir opened to £6,568 from Friday-to-Monday, from 16 sites at a £410 average. Including Monday, the film is at a £9,069 total.

The Laureate, a romance biopic of British war poet Rupert Graves, opened to £1,735 from 41 sites, and has £2,172 in total to date for Miracle Comms.