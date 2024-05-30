Amazon Prime Video has ordered Young Sherlock, which will see Guy Ritchie return to the iconic detective following his hit film franchise.

Inspired by Andy Lane’s young adult book series Young Sherlock Holmes, the series will follow the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective at age 19. The character’s story will open when he finds himself caught in a murder mystery at Oxford University.

Ritchie will direct and exec produce the series with Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who starred in Ritchie’s feature The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, playing the titular role. The director previously helmed hit features 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and 2011 follow-up Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law.

Young Sherlock will be written and showrun by Matthew Parkhill (Deep State), with Simon Kelton (Eddie the Eagle) exec producing via his indie Inspirational Entertainment alongside Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen), Simon Maxwell (The Woman in the Wall), Dhana Gilbert (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Colin Wilson (The Mandalorian), Marc Resteghini and Lane. The co-executive producer is Harriet Creelman.

Physical production will run through Motive Pictures.

Ritchie, who most recently created Netflix series The Gentlemen, said: “In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before.

Kelton originally conceived the project and packaged it with Atkinson, then partnered with Motive, Gilbert, and Resteghini, who developed and brought the series to Amazon MGM Studios.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister site Broadcast.