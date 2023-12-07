“I never say never,” Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow told filmmakers and fans when asked at the Red Sea International Film Festival if she would return to acting.

The Shakespeare In Love and Sliding Doors star was speaking at an In Conversation session hosted by Jomana Al Rashid, chairwoman of the Red Sea Film Festival’s Foundation.

“I am happy now with what I am doing in Goop, but I never say never,” said Paltrow, who launched her lifestyle brand in 2008. Since then she said she has focused on Goop’s growth, putting on hold her successful acting career.

“I don’t know what the future will hold. If I am not busy running Goop, and if one of my best friends, says please come and do that with us, I might consider.”

Despite portraying Pepper Potts in seven Marvel films Paltrow isn’t a big fan of the superhero films. She admitted that she had never seen Avengers: Endgame and needed to be persuaded to participate in the first Iron Man film.

“The first Iron Man we did was very different. The studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit, so they hired Jon Favreau to direct, and Robert Downey Jr., who was unhireable at the time. His career was at a very low point,” said Paltrow.

When they asked her to join, Paltrow initially refused because she didn’t want to be in a superhero movie. But she agreed after being told that it would be more like an independent film and that she wouldn’t have to be in many action scenes.

“We had such a good time, we improvised almost every scene of that movie. It was like doing an independent film. Then the movie was such a huge hit and we didn’t make them like that anymore.”