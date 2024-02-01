The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) has added 15 work-in-progress projects to the 22nd Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), rounding up a bumper line-up of the new HKIFF Project Market.

This year, HAF joins the inaugural HKIFF Industry-CAA China Genre Initiative (HCG) to create the new HKIFF Industry Project Market, which will showcase 47 projects, including 26 previously announced in-development HAF projects and six HCG projects.

The WIP section will introduce the latest works by notable filmmakers such as Chang Tso-Chi, Lav Diaz, Mark Gill, Midi Z, Tan Chui Mui, and Yang Chao as well as by prominent and emerging actors, including Asano Tadanobu, Ikematsu Sosuke, Joseph Chang, Ariel Lin, Lo Chun Yip, Nai An, Hedwig Tam, Wang Hongwei, and Neo Yau.

Projects with cast revealed include documentarian Shen Ko-Shang’s first narrative feature debut Deep Quiet Room, which stars Ariel Lin and Joseph Chang in a family drama about a devastated man who unravels the painful truth of his pregnant wife’s family that leads to her suicide; and Montages Of A Modern Motherhood by Oliver Chan (Still Human) about a new mother suffering from baby blues who needs an immediate way out at all costs, with Hedwig Tam and Lo Chun Yip in the cast.

Ravens by Mark Gill (England Is Mine) stars Asano Tadanobu and is an intimate drama that looks at the tumultuous relationship between iconic Japanese photographer Fukase Masahisa and his muse, Wanibe Yoko; and The Way We Talk by Adam Wong (The Way We Dance) revolves around three young deaf people who strive to unlock life’s potential while embracing the sound of silence, with Neo Yau leading the cast.

Projects by rising directors with support from established producers include Diamonds In The Sand, the narrative feature debut of documentary filmmaker Janus Victoria that follows an ageing Japanese salaryman as he travels to Manila to escape dying alone and unnoticed. Lorna Tee (Mrs K) and Dan Villegas (Fan Girl) produce this Philippines-Japan-Malaysia co-production.

Barbarian Invasion director Tan Chui Mui is the producer of Jiang Xiaoxuan’s feature debut To Kill a Mongolian Horse, inspired by the true story of a herdsman whose dual life as a horseback performer runs parallel to the disintegration of the traditional way of life; The Land Is Our Navel, directed by Zhang Zhongchen (The White Cow) and produced by Midi Z (director of Nina Wu), tracks the surreal journey of a six-year-old girl who travels with a mysterious boy ghost and discovers her village’s tragic past; and Yongle Palace, directed by Nan Xin (Go Photo Shooting) and produced by Yang Chao (director of Crosscurrent), is an oddball comedy about a man who reluctantly helps his childhood friend-cum-creditor date an internet celebrity.

Heirloom, the first animated feature of director Upamanyu Bhattacharyya (co-director of award-winning animated short Wade) is the only animated feature in the WIP lineup. This Ahmedabad-set period family drama and is about a couple who run a handloom business and encounter a magical tapestry that immortalises their family history.

All WIP projects including their footage will be presented during an open pitch on March 11 and 12 at Hong Kong Filmart. All HKIFF Industry Project Market and Filmart badge holders can attend.

2024 HAF work-in-progress (WIP) projects

* First feature project

^ HAF in-development project

# HAF Film Lab project

Admission (China) *

Dir. Quentin Hsu Kun-Hua

Pros. Hsu Hsiao-Ming, Ruby Chen, Lin Chi-An

Prodco. Coolie Films

Deep Quiet Room (Tai-It-Pol)

Dir. Shen Ko-Shang

Pros. Arthur Chu, Sylvia Shih Yea-Chun, Partick Mao Huang

Prodcos. Wind Rises Entertainment, Oxygen Films, Flash Forward Entertainment

Diamonds In The Sand (Phil-Japan-Malay)

Dir. Janus Victoria

Pros. Lorna Tee, Dan Villegas

Prodcos. Paperheart, Project 8 Projects

Elapse (China) ^#

Dir. Zhang Hanyi

Pro. Ma Xiaotian

Prodco. Rare Pictures

Green Persimmon (China) *

Dir. Zhang Zhongyu

Pros. Lu Xiaowei, Su Zitong, Sun Yu

Prodco. Qingdao Little Teenager Culture Media

Heirloom (India) *

Dir. Upamanyu Bhattacharyya

Pros. Arya A Menon, Shubham Karna

Prodco. Odd & Even Pictures

Intimate Encounter (Tai)

Dir. Chang Tso-Chi

Pro. Kao Wen-Horng

Prodco. Chang Tso Chi Film Studio

Kawalan (Phil)

Dir. Lav Diaz

Pro. Hazel Orencio

Prodco. Sine Olivia Pilipinas

The Land Is Our Navel (China)

Dir. Zhang Zhongchen

Pros. Midi Z, Chen Kunyang, Xie Haochi

Prodco. Beijing San Yue Culture Media

Montages Of A Modern Motherhood (HK) ^

Dir. Oliver Chan Siu-kuen

Pros. Oliver Chan Siu-kuen, Lung Kwok-yiu

Prodco. No Ceiling Film Production Limited

Ravens (Fr-Japan-Sp-Bel)

Dir. Mark Gill

Pros. Orian Williams, Cyril Cadars, Kawamura Hideki, Ishii Fukasawa Megumi

Prodcos. Vestapol, Ark Entertainment, Minded Factory

To Kill A Mongolian Horse (Mainland China) *

Dir. Jiang Xiaoxuan

Pros. Tan Chui Mui, Mo Zhulin

Prodco. Manda Jiang Productions

The Way We Talk (HK)

Dir. Adam Wong Sau-ping

Pros. Jacqueline Liu, Ho Hong

Prodco. One Cool Workshop Limited

The Wind Is Unstoppable (China)

Dir. Huo Meng

Pro. Zhang Fan

Prodco. Floating Light (Foshan) Film and Culture

Yongle Palace (China-HK)

Dir. Nan Xin

Pros. Yang Chao, Yang Jing, Liu Yuting

Prodco. Macao International Film and Television Festival Industry Culture