The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society (HKIFFS) has unveiled 26 in-development projects for the 22nd Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), which will become part of the newly expanded HKIFF Industry Project Market.

The lineup features both veteran and rising filmmakers including Koji Fukada, Hong Khaou, Jang Kun-jae, Qiu Jiongjiong, Patiparn Boontarig, Wang Xiaoshuai, Teruhisa Yamamoto, and Zhang Lu. The projects cover comedy, horror, action, romance and family drama, including seven first features, two animations and a string of cross-country collaborations.

“The selection is a testament to the resurgence of diversity and the revitalisation of international collaborations,” said Jacob Wong, HKIFF Industry director. “As the world gradually returns to normality, we eagerly embrace the opportunities ahead. One of our first efforts is to evolve HAF into a more complete and multi-faceted project market.”

HAF will run from March 11-13 in conjunction with Hong Kong Filmart as with previous years. It will become an integral part of the newly expanded HKIFF Project Market, which will comprise both the in-development and work-in-progress programmes from HAF as well as the new HKIFF Industry – CAA China Genre Initiative (HCG) for Chinese-language genre films.

Among this year’s projects in development, five are developed through HAF Film Lab, which include A Ghost In The Market by Chin Chia-Hua (Trouble Girl), about a woman, beaten to death by husband, who continues to run her market stall; Emetjan Memet’s wry comedy Good Drink Pub, about a tavern boss who falls in love with a new waitress in Xinjiang; and Yeung Leung-chuen’s The Playwright’s Stories, about a young man who goes to study drama in Taiwan while his girlfriend stays in Hong Kong.

Directed by Hanna Jalali and Moeinoddin Jalali, The Echo Of The Leopard represents the first Iran-Ukraine project for HAF. This Iran-set crime drama is about an ageing father who unwittingly reveals his criminal past and throws his son’s life into disarray. Further international co-productions include Nagi Notes by Koji Fukada (Love Life), a Japan-France co-production about the friendship between a Tokyo architect and two high school boys whom she meets during a visit to her sculptor friend in a mountain village, and Staring At Your Back by Jang Kun-Jae (Because I Hate Korea, 2023 Busan’s opening film), a Korea-Japan co-production about a Japanese high school boy who harbours a deep affection for his childhood friend, a Korean boy.

Projects that are toplined by acclaimed producers include: About Her Hidden Life, which Wang Xiaoshuai (So Long, My Son) produces for director Zhang Yushan, about a young woman who attempts to start her life anew; The Vampire Of Sheung Shui, produced by Peter Yam (The Sunny Side of the Street) and Michael J. Werner (Suk Suk) for director Shreyom Ghosh, a horror comedy about a slacker turning into a bloodthirsty vampire; Sakamoto Yukari’s White Flowers And Fruits, produced by Yamamoto Teruhisa (Drive My Car), a teen drama set in a Christian girls’ boarding school; and Tephra, which Zhang Lu (The Shadowless Tower) produces for Zhang Yu (Killing The Violet), a triptych about two men, one woman and a couple of volcanoes.

Several rising directors bring their upcoming projects to HAF. Patiparn Boontarig of Busan New Currents winner Solids By The Seashore presents Naga Swim Upstream, about a woman who returns home to Chiang Rai and recovers her mythical Naga lineage; Qiu Jiongjiong of Locarno special jury prize winner A New Old Play brings The Sichuan Culinary Chronicles: In Four Chapters, a dark and comedic culinary guide to Sichuan cuisine in four chapters; and Josh Kim (How to Win at Checkers (Every Time)) presents Camellia Girl, produced by Douglas Seok (Minari), about two Korean-American sisters who return to rural Texas for their father’s funeral.

2024 HAF In-development (IDP) projects

* First narrative feature projects

^ HAF Film Lab projects

About Her Hidden Life (China)*

Dir. Zhang Yushan

Pros. Wang Xiaoshuai, Zhao Yuan

Prodco. Dongchun Films

Blonde (Japan)

Dir. Yuichiro Sakashita

Pro. Kazumi Fukase

Prodcos. Pipeline, The Klockworx

Camellia Girl (S Kor-US-HK)

Dir. Josh Kim

Pro. Douglas Seok

Prodco. Sea Oak Studios

Children Of The River (Japan)

Dir. Lisa Takeba

Pros. Kazuto Nakamura, Hiroyuki Yoshihara

Prodco. Maru

The Echo Of The Leopard (Iran-Ukr)*

Directors: Hanna Jalali, Moeinoddin Jalali

Pros. Moeinoddin Jalali, Hanna Jalali

Prodco. 2 People Production

Encore (US-HK)

Dir. Stefanos Tai

Pro. Jonathan Hsu

Prodco. HsuBox Productions

The Excreman – On The Road (HK)

Dir. Brian Tse

Pros. Brian Tse, Samuel Choy

Prodco. Bliss Pictures Limited

A Ghost In The Market (Tai)^

Dir. Chin Chia-Hua

Pro. Eva Wang

Prodco. Geppetto Film Studio

Good Drink Pub (China)*^

Dir. Emetjan Memet

Pros. Wang Hongwei, Derek Zhang

Prodco. Wuhan Yidapai Culture Media

Naga Swim Upstream (Thai)

Dir. Patiparn Boontarig

Pro. Napakarn Boontarig

Prodco. Error Brothers

Nagi Notes (Japan-Fr)

Dir. Koji Fukada

Pro. Terutaro Osanai

Prodcos. Survivance

The Old Woman With The Knife (S Kor)

Dir. Min Kyu-Dong

Pro. Min Jin-Soo

Prodco. Soofilm

Paraiso (Japan)

Dir. Daichi Murase

Pro. Aiko Flores Yoshioka

Prodco. Kingyo Films

Pet Paradise (China)*

Dir. Hana Zhang

Pro. Wang Hongwei, Song Dafa

Prodco. Just One More Drink (Shanghai) Film

The Playwright’s Stories (HK-Tai)*^

Dir. Yeung Leung-chuen

Pros. Liao Ching-Sung, Chu Yun-Ting

Prodcos. Goodnight Production, Studio Lynnchen

The Remotes (Phil)

Dir. John Torres

Pros. John Torres, Sherad Anthony Sanchez

Prodco. Los Otros

The Sichuan Culinary Chronicles: In Four Chapters (China-HK)

Dir. Qiu Jiongjiong

Pros. Ding Ningyuan, Zhao Jin, Zhao Jia

Prodcos. Uluka Productions, Midnight Blur Films, Muyi Film

Simon Young (China-Can)

Dir. Zeng Zhi

Pros. Ben Lu, Joey Zhu

Prodco. Pinwu Culture

Sink City (Can)^

Dir. Hou Dasheng

Pros. Wang Hongwei, Li Zhaoyu

Prodco. Hani Film

The Song Of The Hills (China)

Dir. Wang Erzhuo

Pros. Gu Zheng, Zhang Guanren

Staring At Your Back (S Kor-Jap)

Dir. Jang Kun-Jae

Pros. Youn Hee-Young, Imai Taro, Joyce Chou Chia-Yi

Prodcos. Mocushura Inc., Harakiri Films LLC., Rustic Pictures

Tephra (China)

Dir. Zhang Yu

Pro. Zhang Lu

The Vampire Of Sheung Shui (HK)*

Dir. Shreyom Ghosh

Pros. Peter Yam, Michael J. Werner, Shreyom Ghosh

Prodco. Tasia Films, 70 Plus Production

Wake Me Up (China)*^

Dir. Yu Haiyang

Pro. Yun Fei

Prodco. TR. Movie

Walled City (HK-UK-Sing)

Dir. Hong Khaou

Pros. Raymond Phathanavirangoon, Teresa Kwong

Prodco. ProduSa

White Flowers And Fruits (Japan)

Dir. Sakamoto Yukari

Pro. Yamamoto Teruhisa

Prodco. Chiaroscuro