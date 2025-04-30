Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, Peter Cattaneo’sThe Penguin Lessons and Dylan Southern’s The Thing With Feathers are among the 14 titles to receive the latest round of UK Global Screen Fund award (UKGSF) totalling £448,330 through its international distribution fund.

Administered by the British Film Institute (BFI), 111 awards totalling over £3.1m have now been given out by this strand, financed through the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Support for international distribution provides sales agents and producers with funding via two tracks – prints & advertising (P&A) and festival launch.

The Penguin Lessons, starring Steve Coogan, has received the biggest award of £99,994 for P&A support. The film, which premiered at Toronto, is being sold by Rocket Science and was distributed in the UK and US by Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Classics, respectively.

Hard Truths was awarded £52,943 for P&A support. Also a Toronto premiere, Marianne Jean-Baptiste stars as a woman suffering with depression. Sales agent Cornerstone Films received the award.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Thing With Feathers which received £15,000 to help with its journey on the international festival circuit. The drama premiered at Sundance before screening at the Berlinale, with support going to Andrea Cornwell’s production company Lobo Films.

Vue Lumiere recently acquired UK and Irish distribution rights.

UKGSF funding is awarded in the form of non-repayable grant and helps to enhance the profile and reach of UK feature films in the global marketplace. Additionally, it increases their international sales potential through promotion and international partnerships.

UKGSF applications are currently open for international distribution festival launch support, international distribution film sales support and international distribution P&A support – all assessed on a rolling basis.

Applications for international business development funding are also open and close on June 19. Applications for international co-production will reopen in September.

UKGSF international distribution awards

Prints & Advertising (P&A) support

Hard Truths

Dir: Mike Leigh

Prod: Georgina Lowe

Award recipient: Cornerstone Films - £52,943

The Penguin Lessons

Dir: Peter Cattaneo

Prod: Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Andy Noble and Adrián Guerra

Award recipient: Rocket Science Industries - £99,994

The Salt Path

Dir: Marianne Elliott

Prod: Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin

Award recipient: Rocket Science Industries - £97,714

To A Land Unknown

Dir: Mahdi Fleifel

Prod: Geoff Arbourne (UK), alongside Maria Drandaki, Layla Meijman, Maarten van der Ven and Francois Morisset

Award recipient: Inside Out Films - £15,000

Festival support

Brides

Dir: Nadia Fall

Prod: Nicky Bentham and Marica Stocchi

Award recipient: Bankside Films - £11,964

Dreamers

Dir: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

Prod: Emily Morgan

Award recipient: Quiddity Films - £13,474

Khartoum

Dir: Phil Cox, Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy and Timeea Ahmed

Prod: Giovanna Stopponi with Talal Afifi, Frank Albers and Trevor Snapp

Award recipient: Native Voice Films - £12,811

Holloway (documentary)

Dir: Sophie Compton and Daisy-May Hudson

Prod: Alice Hughes, Polly Creed and Sophie Compton

Award recipient: Power Play Productions - £4,865

Rabbit Trap

Dir: Bryn Chainey

Prod: Daniel Noah, Lawrence Inglee, Elijah Wood, Elisa Lleras, Adrian Politowski, Martin Metz, Alex Ashworth and Sean Marleyand

Award recipient: Bankside Films - £10,829

Sukkwan Island

Dir: Vladimir de Fontenay

Prod: Carole Scotta, Eliott Khayat and Caroline Benjo

Award recipient: Good Chaos - £13,500

Surviving Earth

Dir: Thea Gajić

Prod: Aleksandra Bilić and Sophie Reynolds

Award recipient: Bankside Films - £6,104

The Secret Of Me

Dir: Grace Hughes-Hallet

Prod: James Rogan and Flora Stewart

Award recipient: Rogan Productions - £11,042

The Thing With Feathers

Dir: Dylan Southern

Prod: SunnyMarch, Lobo Films

Award recipient: Lobo Films - £15,000

Zodiac Killer Project (documentary)

Dir: Charlie Shackleton

Prod: Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing and Charlie Shackleton

Award recipient: Loop Projects - £9,15