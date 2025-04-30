'Hard Truths', 'The Penguin Lessons'

Source: Studiocanal / Lionsgate

‘Hard Truths’, ‘The Penguin Lessons’

Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, Peter Cattaneo’sThe Penguin Lessons and  Dylan Southern’s The Thing With Feathers are among the 14 titles to receive the latest round of UK Global Screen Fund award (UKGSF) totalling £448,330 through its international distribution fund.

Administered by the British Film Institute (BFI), 111 awards totalling over £3.1m have now been given out by this strand, financed through the UK government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Support for international distribution provides sales agents and producers with funding via two tracks – prints & advertising (P&A) and festival launch.

The Penguin Lessons, starring Steve Coogan, has received the biggest award of £99,994 for P&A support. The film, which premiered at Toronto, is being sold by Rocket Science and was distributed in the UK and US by Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Classics, respectively.

Hard Truths was awarded £52,943 for P&A support. Also a Toronto premiere, Marianne Jean-Baptiste stars as a woman suffering with depression. Sales agent Cornerstone Films received the award.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in The Thing With Feathers which received £15,000 to help with its journey on the international festival circuit. The drama premiered at Sundance before screening at the  Berlinale, with support going to Andrea Cornwell’s production company Lobo Films.

Vue Lumiere recently acquired UK and Irish distribution rights. 

UKGSF funding is awarded in the form of non-repayable grant and helps to enhance the profile and reach of UK feature films in the global marketplace. Additionally, it increases their international sales potential through promotion and international partnerships.

UKGSF applications are currently open for international distribution festival launch support, international distribution film sales support and international distribution P&A support – all assessed on a rolling basis.  

Applications for international business development funding are also open and close on June 19. Applications for international co-production will reopen in September.

UKGSF international distribution awards

Prints & Advertising (P&A) support 

Hard Truths 
Dir: Mike Leigh
Prod: Georgina Lowe 
Award recipient: Cornerstone Films - £52,943

The Penguin Lessons 
Dir: Peter Cattaneo 
Prod: Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Andy Noble and Adrián Guerra
Award recipient: Rocket Science Industries - £99,994

The Salt Path 
Dir: Marianne Elliott 
Prod: Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin
Award recipient: Rocket Science Industries - £97,714

To A Land Unknown 
Dir: Mahdi Fleifel
Prod: Geoff Arbourne (UK), alongside Maria Drandaki, Layla Meijman, Maarten van der Ven and Francois Morisset 
Award recipient: Inside Out Films - £15,000

Festival support

Brides 
Dir: Nadia Fall
Prod: Nicky Bentham and Marica Stocchi
Award recipient: Bankside Films - £11,964

Dreamers 
Dir: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor
Prod: Emily Morgan 
Award recipient: Quiddity Films - £13,474

Khartoum
Dir: Phil Cox, Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy and Timeea Ahmed
Prod: Giovanna Stopponi with Talal Afifi, Frank Albers and Trevor Snapp
Award recipient: Native Voice Films - £12,811

Holloway (documentary)
Dir:  Sophie Compton and Daisy-May Hudson
Prod: Alice Hughes, Polly Creed and Sophie Compton
Award recipient: Power Play Productions - £4,865

Rabbit Trap 
Dir: Bryn Chainey
Prod:  Daniel Noah, Lawrence Inglee, Elijah Wood, Elisa Lleras, Adrian Politowski, Martin Metz, Alex Ashworth and Sean Marleyand
Award recipient: Bankside Films - £10,829

Sukkwan Island
Dir: Vladimir de Fontenay
Prod: Carole Scotta, Eliott Khayat and Caroline Benjo
Award recipient: Good Chaos - £13,500

Surviving Earth 
Dir: Thea Gajić
Prod: Aleksandra Bilić and Sophie Reynolds
Award recipient: Bankside Films - £6,104

The Secret Of Me 
Dir: Grace Hughes-Hallet
Prod: James Rogan and Flora Stewart
Award recipient: Rogan Productions - £11,042

The Thing With Feathers 
Dir: Dylan Southern 
Prod: SunnyMarch, Lobo Films 
Award recipient: Lobo Films - £15,000

Zodiac Killer Project (documentary)
Dir: Charlie Shackleton 
Prod: Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing and Charlie Shackleton
Award recipient: Loop Projects - £9,15

Topics