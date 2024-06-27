HBO has boarded Lions (working title), the next series from Baby Reindeer creator and Screen Star of Tomorrow Richard Gadd, and will co-produce the series with the BBC.

Gadd will write and executive produce the 6x45 episode drama series, which will span almost 40 years from the 1980s to the present day, covering the relationship between two men from their meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults.

Lions will start production in Glasgow in early 2025.

Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck are attached to direct. Wendy Griffin will produce the series, with executive producers Tally Garner and Morven Reid for Mam Tor Productions, Gadd, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC and Gavin Smith for BBC Scotland.

Banijay, which owns Mam Tor Productions, handles international distribution rights outside UK-Ireland and the US. The series is backed by Screen Scotland.

Gadd was named a Screen UK-Ireland Star of Tomorrow as a writer, actor and producer yesterday (June 26). His Netflix series Baby Reindeer has been a mega-hit for the streamer, becoming one of its most-watched shows since debuting on April 11.