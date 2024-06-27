Warner Bros’ Max streaming service has hired Succession, Killing Eve and His Dark Materials writer Francesca Gardiner as showrunner for the forthcoming Harry Potter series.

Gardiner will write and lead the high-profile project and will be executive producer alongside her Succession colleague, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us writer Mark Mylod.

Mylod will direct multiple episodes of the wizarding drama, having also directed Warner Bros’ 2022 feature The Menu.

The Harry Potter series was formally announced a year ago during the unveiling of Warner Bros Discovery’s rebranded flagship streamer Max and billed as a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s iconic novel series about the eponymous boy wizard.

The Max original will feature a fresh cast while exploring the detail and characters of the universe.

In announcing Gardiner’s and Mylod’s appointments, WBD pointed to a multi-series enterprise, reaffirming its commitment to 10 years of adaptations.

Gardiner’s other credits include premium drama The Man In The High Castle, Medici: Masters of Florence and The Rook.

Mylod has worked on series such as Shameless, The Affair and Entourage.

The Potter series is made for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. Rowling will be an executive producer alongside Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Yesterday Rowling shared on X (formerly Twitter) that she interviewed Gardiner and Mylod as part of the production team, and that both have “a genuine passion” for Harry Potter.

This story first appeared on Screen’s sister publication Broadcast.