The 118-day Hollywood actors strike is over after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal with the studios and streamers on Wednesday.

The work stoppage will end at just past midnight Pacific Time on Thursday (12.01am PT), allowing actors to resume work.

The union needs to jump through a couple of hoops before the new three-year TV and theatrical deal is signed and sealed.

The tentative agreement goes before SAG-AFTRA’s national board on Friday and then it will pass to the 160,000-strong membership who will vote on whether or not to ratify – a process that could take around a week.

Deal terms were not disclosed at time of writing.

On Wednesday evening Writers Guild of America West and East, who signed their new deal in October, issued the following statement: ”Congratulations to the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee for reaching a tentative agreement after striking for 118 days to address the challenges actors were facing. We’re thrilled to see SAG-AFTRA members win a contract that creates new protections for performers and gives them a greater share of the immense value they create. When workers are united, they win!”

