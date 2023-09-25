Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood companies have reached what the union said was an “exceptional” tentative agreement on a new three-year contract on Sunday night, marking the 146th day of the work stoppage.

In a statement at the end of five days of intense negotiations with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) the WGA said both sides had agreed “in principle on all deal points”, signalling a meeting of the minds on the thorny issues surrounding writer room staffing levels, streamer residuals, and regulation of generative AI.

Later on Sunday night WGA and AMPTP issued a brief joint statement saying they had reached a tentative agreement.

WGA said once the language on the memorandum of agreement was finalised and the document had cleared several internal leadership checks, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, it will immediately share a summary of the deal points with members.

A ratification vote is expected to take place within a few days.

Until further notice WGA said its 11,500 members remain on strike. The work stoppage started on May 2 and has been bearing down on the 154-day record of the writers’ 1998 strike.

There are no longer any WGA picket lines, although the union encouraged members to join striking SAG-AFTRA members on their picket lines.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA negotiating committee said.

SAG-AFTRA congratulated WGA in a statement, hailing its “incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines”.

The writers breakthrough will fuel hopes for a swift resolution with SAG-AFTRA, which has not sat down with the studios and streamers since the start of its work stoppage 73 days ago on July 14.

The actors union added. ”Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand.”

The full WGA statement appears below: