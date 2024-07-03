The first half of 2024 saw the Hong Kong box office plummet to $81.9m (HK$640m), down 17% year-on-year despite the record-breaking performance of local hit Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In.

The action feature, which premiered at Cannes, recorded nearly 1.6 million admissions, surpassing 2023’s A Guilty Conscience to become the highest ever recorded for a local film in Hong Kong and the second highest ever when including foreign films.

It is also the second local title to ever top HK$100m at the local box office, following A Guilty Conscience, which hit that milestone last year and remains the highest grossing Hong Kong of all time.

Led by Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In, local films stole the limelight in the half-year box office, accounting for half of the top 10.

Comedy sequel Table For Six 2 took second place followed by The Moon Thieves in fourth, We 12 in sixth and Rob N Roll in seventh. All were released at Chinese New Year with the exception of We 12, an action comedy starring all 12 members of popular Cantopop boy band Mirror, which proved a hit over the Easter holiday.

The biggest imports were sci-fi Dune: Part 2 in third followed by Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire in fifth, and Japanese animation Spy x Family Code: White in eighth.

A total of 143 films, including 22 local titles, were released in the first six months, according to data provided by Hong Kong Box Office, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Motion Picture Industry Association (MPIA) and the Hong Kong Theatres Association.

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In is set for a trilogy, with a prequel and sequel in the works. It received its international premiere in the Midnight Screenings section of Cannes in May and will receive its North American premiere as the closing film of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) later this month.

Hong Kong box office: H1 2024

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In* / $13.4m/HK$105.1m Table For Six 2 / $4.78m/HK$37.36m Dune: Part Two* / $4.6m/HK$35.99m The Moon Thieves / $3.53m/HK$27.55m Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire / $3.22m/HK$25.18m We 12 / $2.89m/HK$22.31m Rob N Roll / $2.72m/HK$21.22m Spy x Family Code: White* / $2.34m/HK$18.27m Kung Fu Panda 4* / $2.03m/HK$15.82m Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes* / $1.86m/HK$14.51m

* still on theatrical release

Source: Hong Kong Box Office