Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person by Ariane Louis-Seize has won the 2023 Giornate degli Autori Director’s Award at the Venice Film Festival.

The film centres on a young vampire who is too sensitive to kill. After her exasperated parents cut off her blood supply, she meets a lonely teenager with suicidal tendencies who is willing to give his life to save hers.

The film was selected by a jury of young European cinephiles from the 27 Times Cinema programme, jointly organised by Giornate degli Autori, the European Parliament’s Lux Audience Award, and Europa Cinemas, in collaboration with Cineuropa and headed by director João Pedro Rodrigues.

In a statement, the jury said: “This film deserves to be celebrated for its strong directorial vision and consistent style in its various aspects, such as editing, cinematography, acting and art department. It bravely addresses crucial themes such as depression, mental health, euthanasia and neurodiversity. Nevertheless it is able to do so with a light-hearted feel, which makes the film radical and courageous, making it one of its strongest quirks.”

Sales for the Canadian production are handled by Montreal-based H264.

Ten films played in competition at the 20th edition of Giornate degli Autori.