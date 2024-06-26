IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have jointly announced a tentative agreement for the renewal of their Hollywood Basic Agreement contract.

News of the tentative deal came late on Tuesday (June 25), only two days after the union and studios resumed ongoing talks on Monday.

The Hollywood Basic Agreement is the umbrella contract covering approximately 50,000 behind-the-scenes film and television workers mostly located in Los Angeles across the 13 West Coast Studio Locals of IATSE (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees).

The current three-year Basic Agreement expires on July 31 and negotiations had been going on intermittently for nearly four months, causing fears of another damaging Hollywood labour stoppage after last year’s actors and writers strikes.

IATSE and the AMPTP are still negotiating a new Area Standards Agreement to cover the 23 union Locals operating in the rest of the US. In their joint statement the two sides said they “now look forward to closing negotiations for the Area Standards Agreement.”

A detailed summary of the tentative Hollywood Basic Agreement, which is still pending ratification by union membership, will be made available to union members and signatory companies in a few days, to be followed by a Memorandum of Agreement in an estimated two weeks.

In a letter to members, IATSE said the proposed deal calls for scale rate increases of 7%, 4%, and 3.5% over the new contract’s three-year term and triple time pay for hourly workers when a day exceeds 15 elapsed hours.

The tentative agreement also includes what the union described as “new protections around Artificial Intelligence, including language that ensures no employee is required to provide AI prompts in any manner that would result in the displacement of any covered employee.”