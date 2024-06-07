IATSE talks to renew the union’s Hollywood Basic Agreement are ongoing, with further dates expected to be scheduled “as soon as next week”, after leadership said the first round of negotiations ended without a tentative agreement.

The Hollywood Basic Agreement is the umbrella contract covering approximately 50,000 behind-the-scenes film and television workers mostly located in Los Angeles across IATSE’s 13 West Coast Studio Locals. The current three-year agreement expires on July 31.

Union leadership said on Friday that talks with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had been productive and consensus has been reached on a number of issues.

On June 1, the IATSE Area Standards Negotiating Committee and the AMPTP did not reach a tentative agreement in the second of two scheduled weeks of talks regarding the Area Standards Agreement.

This agreement covers 23 local unions and around 20,000 film and television workers across the US excluding Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Chicago. Parties have agreed to schedule additional bargaining dates later in June.

International president Matthew D. Loeb said he remained “hopeful” that the talks will yield a new deal that members will ratify.

On Friday afternoon reports emerged that tonight’s Daytime Emmys will proceed after IATSE and National Academy Of Television Arts And Sciences reached an agreement after the union had threatened to picket the event for using a mostly non-union crew.