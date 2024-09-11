Belgian filmmaker Johan Grimonprez, best known for Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat, will be the guest of honour at the 2024 International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA, November 14-24).

Several of Grimonprez’s films are to screen at the festival including Double Take, Shadow World and Blue Orchids. The filmmaker will also participate in a in conversation and unveil his top 10 contemporary films.

Grimonprez first gained international acclaim with his 1997 feature dial H-I-S-T-O-R-Y. His latest film, Soundtrack To A Coup d’Etat, has screened at several festivals including Sundance, where it won the jury prize in cinematic innovation; and Thessaloniki, picking up the audience award.

Previous guests of honour at IDFA include Wang Bing and Laura Poitras.

The festival also announced a new programme ‘Blind Spots’ which will explore society’s past and present blind spots. The inaugural edition is to focus on borders, with confirmed titles including The Great Wall by Tadhg O’Sullivan.