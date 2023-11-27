Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend is among 29 projects to receive a share of €8.1m in Eurimages’ latest round of co-production funding.
The new feature from Hungarian filmmaker Enyedi, who won Berlin’s Golden Bear for On Body And Soul in 2017, is a co-production between Germany, France and Hungary, and received €500,000 – the largest amount awarded in this round of funding. The film focuses on an ancient tree in the Botanical Gardens of the university town of Marburg to explore the relationship between man and nature.
Two more titles received €500,000: The Captive from Oscar-winning director Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside), about Don Quixote writer Cervantes; and Philippe Riche’s French animation Girl In The Clouds.
Finland’s Hanna Bergholm received €475,000 for horror fantasy Nightborn, a follow-up to her well-received 2022 Sundance premiere Hatching.
Arab and Tarzan Nasser (Gaza Mon Amour) were awarded €350,000 for Once Upon A Time In Gaza, a co-production between France, Germany and Portugal.
Ilker Çatak, whose most recent film The Teachers’ Lounge is Germany’s submission for the international feature Oscar, received €368,000 for Germany-France co-production Yellow Letters, about an artist couple in Turkey who lose their jobs overnight due to arbitrary state action and start to live in exile.
Of the 29 projects selected, 14 are to be directed or co-directed by women. Seven are documentaries while three are animations.
Full list of recipients:
(€1=$1.09)
Butterfly (Nor-UK-Ger-Swe), dir. Itonje Søimer Guttormsen – €385,000
Climate In Therapy (Swe-Nor), dir. Nathan Grossman – €70,000
Cuba & Alaska (Fr-Belg-Ukr), dir. Iegor Troianovskyi – €150,000
Drowning Dry (Lith-Latvia), dir. Laurynas Bareiša – €150,000
Everytime (Austria-Ger), dir. Sandra Wollner – €380,000
From Dawn To Dawn (Sp-Fr), dir. Xisi Sofia Ye Chen – €80,000
Gavagai (Ger-Fr), dir. Ulrich Köhler – €340,000
Girl In The Clouds (Fr-Belg), dir. Philippe Riche – €500,000
House Of Stairs (Can-Fr-Belg), dir. Wi Ding Ho – €400,000
I’ll Be Gone In June (Ger-Switz), dir. Katharina Rivilis – €300,000
Last Letters From My Grandma (Belg-Rom-Neth-Moldova), dir. Olga Lucovnicova – €150,000
Like Any Other Mortal (Neth-Sp), dir. Maria Molina Peiró – €50,000
Love Exposed (Cze-Slovakia), dir. Filip Remunda – €100,000
Nightborn (Fin-Lith-Fr), dir. Hanna Bergholm – €475,000
Once Upon A Time In Gaza (Fr-Ger-Port), dirs. Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser – €350,000
Reedland (Neth-Belg), dir. Sven Bresser – €225,000
Rose (Austria-Ger), dir. Markus Schleinzer – €450,000
Sidi Kaba And The Gateway Home (Fr-Ger-Lux-Belg), dir. Rony Hotin – €382,000
Silent Friend (Ger-Fr-Hun), dir. Ildikó Enyedi – €500,000
Skateboarding Is Not For Girls (N Mac-Belg-Slovenia), dir. Dina Duma – €350,000
The Answer Is Land (Nor-Fin-Swe), dir. Elle Sofe Sara – €330,000
The Captive (Sp-It), dir. Alejandro Amenábar – €500,000
The Ground Beneath Our Feet (Ice-Pol), dir. Ysra Roca Fannberg – €48,000
The Last Nomads (Ser-Fr-Slovenia-Mont-Belg), dirs. Biljana Tutorov, Peter Glomazic – €150,000
The Light Of Aisha (Sp-Ger), dir. Shadi Adib – €450,000
The Moon Is A Father Of Mine (Georgia-Ger-Lux-Bul-Cze), dir. George Ovashvili – €118,000
The Mysterious Gaze Of The Flamingo (Fr-Chile-Belg-Sp), dir. Diego Céspedes – €139,000
Year Of The Widow (Cze-Slovakia-Cro), dir. Veronika Liskova – €240,000
Yellow Letters (Ger-Fr), dir. Ilker Çatak – €368,000
