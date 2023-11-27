Ildikó Enyedi’s Silent Friend is among 29 projects to receive a share of €8.1m in Eurimages’ latest round of co-production funding.

The new feature from Hungarian filmmaker Enyedi, who won Berlin’s Golden Bear for On Body And Soul in 2017, is a co-production between Germany, France and Hungary, and received €500,000 – the largest amount awarded in this round of funding. The film focuses on an ancient tree in the Botanical Gardens of the university town of Marburg to explore the relationship between man and nature.

Two more titles received €500,000: The Captive from Oscar-winning director Alejandro Amenábar (The Others, The Sea Inside), about Don Quixote writer Cervantes; and Philippe Riche’s French animation Girl In The Clouds.

Finland’s Hanna Bergholm received €475,000 for horror fantasy Nightborn, a follow-up to her well-received 2022 Sundance premiere Hatching.

Arab and Tarzan Nasser (Gaza Mon Amour) were awarded €350,000 for Once Upon A Time In Gaza, a co-production between France, Germany and Portugal.

Ilker Çatak, whose most recent film The Teachers’ Lounge is Germany’s submission for the international feature Oscar, received €368,000 for Germany-France co-production Yellow Letters, about an artist couple in Turkey who lose their jobs overnight due to arbitrary state action and start to live in exile.

Of the 29 projects selected, 14 are to be directed or co-directed by women. Seven are documentaries while three are animations.

Full list of recipients:

(€1=$1.09)

Butterfly (Nor-UK-Ger-Swe), dir. Itonje Søimer Guttormsen – €385,000

Climate In Therapy (Swe-Nor), dir. Nathan Grossman – €70,000

Cuba & Alaska (Fr-Belg-Ukr), dir. Iegor Troianovskyi – €150,000

Drowning Dry (Lith-Latvia), dir. Laurynas Bareiša – €150,000

Everytime (Austria-Ger), dir. Sandra Wollner – €380,000

From Dawn To Dawn (Sp-Fr), dir. Xisi Sofia Ye Chen – €80,000

Gavagai (Ger-Fr), dir. Ulrich Köhler – €340,000

Girl In The Clouds (Fr-Belg), dir. Philippe Riche – €500,000

House Of Stairs (Can-Fr-Belg), dir. Wi Ding Ho – €400,000

I’ll Be Gone In June (Ger-Switz), dir. Katharina Rivilis – €300,000

Last Letters From My Grandma (Belg-Rom-Neth-Moldova), dir. Olga Lucovnicova – €150,000

Like Any Other Mortal (Neth-Sp), dir. Maria Molina Peiró – €50,000

Love Exposed (Cze-Slovakia), dir. Filip Remunda – €100,000

Nightborn (Fin-Lith-Fr), dir. Hanna Bergholm – €475,000

Once Upon A Time In Gaza (Fr-Ger-Port), dirs. Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser – €350,000

Reedland (Neth-Belg), dir. Sven Bresser – €225,000

Rose (Austria-Ger), dir. Markus Schleinzer – €450,000

Sidi Kaba And The Gateway Home (Fr-Ger-Lux-Belg), dir. Rony Hotin – €382,000

Silent Friend (Ger-Fr-Hun), dir. Ildikó Enyedi – €500,000

Skateboarding Is Not For Girls (N Mac-Belg-Slovenia), dir. Dina Duma – €350,000

The Answer Is Land (Nor-Fin-Swe), dir. Elle Sofe Sara – €330,000

The Captive (Sp-It), dir. Alejandro Amenábar – €500,000

The Ground Beneath Our Feet (Ice-Pol), dir. Ysra Roca Fannberg – €48,000

The Last Nomads (Ser-Fr-Slovenia-Mont-Belg), dirs. Biljana Tutorov, Peter Glomazic – €150,000

The Light Of Aisha (Sp-Ger), dir. Shadi Adib – €450,000

The Moon Is A Father Of Mine (Georgia-Ger-Lux-Bul-Cze), dir. George Ovashvili – €118,000

The Mysterious Gaze Of The Flamingo (Fr-Chile-Belg-Sp), dir. Diego Céspedes – €139,000

Year Of The Widow (Cze-Slovakia-Cro), dir. Veronika Liskova – €240,000

Yellow Letters (Ger-Fr), dir. Ilker Çatak – €368,000