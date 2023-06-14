Chris Meledandri, founder of animation studio Illumination, received a Golden Ticket lifetime achievement award today (June 14) in Annecy, with a surprise presentation by music superstar Pharrell Williams.

Williams gave Meledandri the award following a presentation of first footage from Illumination’s new feature Migration.

The singer-songwriter teased a new collaboration with Meledandri and Illumination, saying “we’re working on something so ambitious right now that when it’s done, it’s going to take all of you on the ride of your lives.” Williams has worked on five Illumination films, including all three Despicable Me titles as a composer. He received an Oscar nomination for best original song for global hit ‘Happy’ from Despicable Me 2 in 2014.



“If you work with Chris, you’re working with a man who in the best possible way has never truly grown up,” said Williams. “I know him as one of my closest friends and collaborators. There’s a magic to Chris that I’ve never seen or known in anyone else. It’s made all the difference to me. The way that he fosters talent is unprecedented.”

Melendandri also hosted a discussion with Benjamin Renner, who is directing Migration alongside Guylo Homsy. Written by The White Lotus showrunner Mike White, Migration follows a family of mallard ducks who convince their overprotective father to join them on an adventure travelling along the coast of the US. The film is currently in production, ahead of its release in major territories including the US on December 22 this year.

The Golden Ticket award gives Meledandri life-long accreditation to the French festival. “The collaboration between Illumination and Annecy has been a determining factor in the Festival’s recent development,” said Marcel Jean, Annecy artistic director. “The trust that Chris Meledandri has placed in us, in particular during the various film launches for the Despicable Me franchise, has been a tremendous boost to our development.”

“Chris Meledandri has been instrumental in changing the way feature films are produced,” added Mickael Marin, CEO of Citia, the organisation that puts on the festival. “By choosing to produce in Europe, and in particular in France, he has unified the best of two continents. It is this visionary ethos that we want to celebrate.”

Founded in 2007, Illumination has produced 13 feature films to date, including the Despicable Me and Minions franchise; the Sing films; and recent box office hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The company is co-owned by Universal Pictures.