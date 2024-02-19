Unijapan and Screen International hosted an event to celebrate three rising Japanese directors at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

The event was held at Berlin’s CinemaXX Lounge on February 18, 2024.

The directors comprise Akio Fujimoto, Yurina Kaneko, Masaaki Kudo.

The event was introduced by Atsushi Yoshii from the Agency for Cultural Affairs, government of Japan and Kaori Ikeda from Unijapan.

Industry attendees included Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A Nazzaro, Tokyo International Film Festival programming director Shozo Ichiyama and Jongsuk Thomas Nam, programmer at Bucheon International Film Festival (BIFAN).

Check out some pictures from the event above.

In association with: