Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which won the grand prix at Cannes, has sold to a slew of territories as it sets off on an North American festival tour of Telluride, Toronto and New York.

It is also screening as a Special Presentation in the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Paris-based Luxbox has signed further deals for the Mumbai-set film to Rialto for Australia and New Zealand, Rapid Eye Movies for Austria and Germany, Mostra de São Paulo and Telecine in Brazil, Beta Film in Bulgaria, Aerofilms in the Czech Republic, Camera Film in Denmark and Cinemanse Oy in Finland.

It has also signed to Edko Films in Hong Kong, Mozinet in Hungary, Bio Paradis in Iceland, Falcon in Indonesia, Europictures in Italy, Cetera in Japan, Canibal Networks in Mexico, Another World Entertainment in Norway, Voodoo Films in Romania, Exponenta Film for CIS, Njutafilms in Sweden, Swallow Wings Films in Taiwan, Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand, and Bir Film in Turkey.

All We Imagine As Light was the first Indian film to screen in Cannes Competition in 30 years. It follows two nurses with troubled relationships in Mumbai who head off on a road trip to a beach town, Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon star in the film.

Condor will release the film in France on October 2, Sideshow and Janus Films have announced a November 15 release in New York and Los Angeles, with a nationwide expansion to follow, and BFI Distribution is bringing it to UK and Irish cinemas on November 29.

The film is produced by France’s Petit Chaos with co-producers including India’s Chalk & Cheese, France’s Arte France Cinema, the Netherlands’ Baldr Film, India’s Another Birth, Luxembourg’s Les Films Fauves and Italy’s Pulpa Film.

It is Kapadia’s debut fiction feature after winning Cannes’ l’Oeil d’Or prize for best documentary in 2021 for her Directors’ Fortnight premiere A Night Of Knowing Nothing.