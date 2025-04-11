EXCLUSIVE: IndiePix Films has acquired North American rights from More Than Films to Sara Margrethe Oskal’s Toronto International Film Festival selection The Tundra Within Me.

The distributor will plan a limited theatrical release followed by a roll-out on streaming service IndiePix Unlimited on Amazon Channels and other figital platforms.

The Tundra Within Me premiered at 2023 TIFF and went on to play the Tromso International and Sydney film festivals last year. It follows Lena as she relocates from Oslo with her son to Sapmi in the Arctic Circle, where she provokes strong reactions after she falls for a reindeer herder.

The film won best costume at the 2024 Amanda Awards, Norway’s equivalent of the Oscars, and was nominated for best actress Risten Anine Kvernmo Gaup and supporting actress Berit Ánne Oskal Kemi.

Oskal was a reindeer herder for a decade before she switched careers to filmmaking. IndiePix Films CEO Aaron Liberman said, “Sara is a truly talented filmmaker, bringing us to a part of the world and into a culture that few outside of the northern reaches of Norway ever get to experience.”

IndiePix Films releases include Ondi Timoner’s Sundance grand jury-winning documentary We Live In Public, Cannes Camera d’Or winner Samson & Delilah, and Iranian artist Shirin Neshat’s Golden Lion-nominated Women Without Men.