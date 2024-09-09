Jon Bell’s psychological horror The Moogai has scooped the CinefestOZ Film Prize Award of $66,500 (A$100,000) – Australia’s most lucrative prize for a local production.

The award was given on Saturday (September 7) at the 17th CinefestOZ Film Festival in Busselton, Western Australia and accepted by co-producer Alex White and actor Meyne Wyatt.

The Moogai marks the feature debut of Indigenous writer/director Bell and follows a young woman, played by Shari Sebbens, who believes an evil spirit is intent on taking her children. It explores the subjects of post-natal depression, transgenerational trauma and indigenous children taken from their parents – known as the stolen generation.

UK-based Bankside Films handles sales of the film, which premiered at Sundance and went on to play SXSW and Sydney Film Festival, winning the audience award at the latter.

Australian actress and filmmaker Rachel Griffiths chaired the competition jury, which assessed finalists that also included Runt, Audrey and Memoir Of A Snail.

“The jury felt The Moogai stood out for its brilliant use of the psychological thriller to explore the intergenerational trauma of the stolen generation in a brilliantly acted, taut and emotionally impactful movie that is inventive - cinematic - and sits comfortably within this internationally appealing genre - telling an old story in a new way,” said Griffiths.

Griffiths, known for roles in HBO series Six Feet Under and feature Hacksaw Ridge and as director of 2019’s Ride Like A Girl, was also named a CinefestOZ Screen Legend for her outstanding contribution to the Australian film industry.

CinefestOZ Film Festival ran from August 31 to September 8.