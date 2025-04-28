EXCLUSIVE: Indonesian animated feature Jumbo has smashed records to become the third highest grossing local film of all time in the country, recording 7.49 million admission after four weeks on release.

The first animated feature produced by Jakarta-based Visinema Studios follows a chubby boy who gets bullied and nicknamed Jumbo by his peers. When a fairy appears asking for help, the two embark on an adventure to reunite her with her family and look for a stolen book written by the late parents of the boy.

The film opened on March 31 during the week-long Hari Raya Puasa holiday and has taken an estimated $18.7m from 7.49 million admissions to date, based on the average ticket price of $2.50.

This makes its the third biggest local film in Indonesia’s history, only behind 2022’s KKN di Desa Penari, which recorded more than 10 million admissions; and 2024’s Agak Laen, which reported 9 million admissions.

It has overtaken Warkop DKI Reborn: Jangkrik Boss! Part 1 (6.8 million admissions), Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion (6.39 million), Dilan 1990 (6.32 million), and Miracle In Cell No. 7 (5.89 million). It is the only animation in the top 10 highest grossing Indonesian films of all time.

Jumbo writer-director Ryan Adriandhy said of the response to his film: “Every day I receive the most genuine, touching stories from children singing the Jumbo theme song and young animators creating fanart, to parents sharing how this was their child’s very first cinema experience.”

The film’s box office success signals a cultural turning point for the local industry, opening the door for greater acceptance of animation as a cinematic medium.

Angga Dwimas Sasongko, CEO and founder of Visinema Group, said: “This all started with a vision and belief. Five years ago, many thought this was impossible but today Jumbo has become a shared dream, and proof that consistent, heartfelt creative work can make history.

“What creators need is not just financial support, but an ecosystem and reach. IPs like Jumbo must continue to be supported so that stories like this can live, grow, and win in their own market, and ultimately compete globally.”

Annga reaffirmed Visinema Studios’ commitment to developing animation that can be entertaining as well as offering meaningful education and emotional resonance for children and families.

The international roll out for Jumbo is set to begin on June 5, opening in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan through Exponenta, followed by Malaysia and Brunei through Komet by the end of June.

Magic Fair Films, which has offices in the US and France, handles international sales outside Southeast Asia and is in discussion with distributors for further international releases.