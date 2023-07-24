The Locarno Film Festival has expressed concern about the treatment by Iranian authorities of director Ali Ahmadzadeh, whose film Critical Zone plays in main competition at this year’s festival.

According to the film’s producer Sina Ataeian Dena and sales company Luxbox Films, Ahmadzadeh has faced pressure to pull the film from the festival, is being investigated by the security ministry and prevented from travelling to Locarno.

Luxbox Paris and Dena have also received threatening emails and messages demanding that the film be pulled from the festival.

Dena said: “The new technique is that an interrogator is investigating him day and night, constantly via text messages, while he receives threats from anonymous sources and all kinds of attacks and surreal accusations… that the film is a porn, the actresses of the film are taken as hostages in a villa by the Caspian sea and so on…”

Locarno’s artistic director Giona A Nazzaro said: “The Locarno Film Festival has always stood by freedom of artistic expression and thought. A place where cinema art is celebrated in all its manifestations, with respect for individual beliefs. We call for the release of Ali Ahmadzadeh and the respect of his physical and mental integrity and dignity as human being and artist.”

The film was shot without permission from the authorities and is billed as an artistic reflection on the anger and the rage of the young generation of Iranians. It was shot before the protests that convulsed Iran following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

Critical Zone centres on Amir who, with his dog for sole company, drives through the underworld of Tehran, dealing drugs of all kinds and healing troubled souls like a modern prophet. In his wanderings, he finds the seeds of resistance.

Ahmadzadeh’s 2015 film Atomic Heart played in the Forum section of the Berlinale, while 2013’s Kami’s Party played at Tallinn’s Black Nights.

Locarno Film Festival runs from August 2-12.