Source: Beata Siewicz Matthew Byrne, Screen Ireland

Inis Mór, the largest of Ireland’s Aran Islands, is the winner of the seventh edition of the EUFCN Location Award, the award for best European location in the film and TV industry organised by EUFCN – The European Film Commissions Network.

The award was accepted by Michael Byrne, an inward production and sustainability executive from Screen Ireland on Sunday (February 18) at a ceremony in Berlin.

The isolated island on the west coast of Ireland was a key location for filming Marin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The Banshees Of Inisherin is a Searchlight Pictures production, in association with Film4, Blueprint Pictures, TSG Entertainment and Metropolitan Films.

“Screen Ireland is delighted to have Inis Mór recognised with the EUFCN Location Award for The Banshees of Inisherin,” said Steven Davenport, head of US production and partnerships.

“This is the second time an Irish location has won this award [Cahir Castle in County Tipperary, 2021] which really speaks to how much Ireland offers as a place for production: not just in terms of the country’s natural beauty – but our highly skilled crews and creative talent behind the camera.”

“In the same way an actor is not just a pretty face, I believe that a location is not just a pretty landscape,” added EUFCN co-president Carlota Guerrero. “The EUFCN Location Award nominees are a proof of that.

”The Location Award is a celebration of the complex process and the hard work behind the scouting and creative use of locations, the involvement of the film commissions together with local authorities and local communities, as well as the economic and social growth generated by filming in a territory. It ultimately is about what’s beyond locations.”

The European Film Commissions Network is a non-profit association that supports and promotes the European film industry and culture. It currently represents 100 film commissions in 32 countries in Europe. In 2017 the EUFCN established the Location Award.

The winner of the EUFCN Location Award was determined by the general public’s vote. It covers productions that premiered between October 3 2022 and September 11 2023.

The finalists included three from Norway: Helsetkopen for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One; Jotunheimen for Troll; and Romsdalen Gondola for Succession.

Hotel Parque do Rio in Portugal for Bad Living was also a finalist.