Vienna-based sales agency Filmdelights has boarded world sales on Carmen Trocker’s Personale, which was recently selected for International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

Personale depicts a housekeeping team at a hotel in the Italian Dolomites mountains, exploring their movements, gestures, paths and processes.

The film is produced by Carmen Trocker and Ronny Trocker for Italy’s Bagarrefilm and Ralph Wieser for Austria’s Mischief Film, in collaboration with Albolina Film.

It is a feature debut for Italian filmmaker Trocker, who is based in Berlin after studying at the city’s Deutsche Film-und Fernsehakademie.

Personale will play in IDFA’s Luminous setion, for films with a range of styles and formalist approaches.

IDFA revealed its competition lineups earlier today, along with opening film About A Hero, a hybrid documentary about an AI-generated Werner Herzog film.

IDFA will run from November 14-24.