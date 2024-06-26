Nicola Maccanico has resigned as CEO and general director of Cinecittà Studios after three years in the job.

The former Sky Italia and Warner Bros. senior exec joined Cinecittà in 2021 after being appointed by Italy’s then centre-left government to revitalise and expand the studios.

Italy has since elected a right-wing government and many in the film industry believe it is installing its own favoured appointees to key roles.

The government-owned Cinecittà secured a €300 million loan in 2021 provided by the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund (Pnrr).

Founded in 1937, the sprawling production facilities are Italy’s biggest. Recent projects to shoot at the studios include Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of William S. Burrough’s Queer, Joe Wright-directed series M: Son Of The Century and Roland Emmerich’s gladiator series Those About to Die.

News of Nicola Maccanico departure was first reported by Cinecitta News, which published a letter from him to Cinecitta’s board of directors to tender his resignation.