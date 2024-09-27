Italy’s Lucky Red is to be honoured with the Best International Innovation Distribution Award 2024 at the third International Film Distribution Summit, which takes place October 15-17 in Cologne.

Headed by Andrea Occhipinti, independent distributor Lucky Red’s activities also span exhibition, production, sales and streaming.

It runs the Circuito Cinema, a cinema chain with 40 cinemas and 126 screens, including several theatres in Rome, Florence and Bologna.

Sales outfit True Colors’ was launched in 2015 by Lucky Red, and Indigo Film as a global distributor for Italian films. Digital arthouse cinema platform MioCinema was created in 2020

Recent Lucky Red releases include The Boy And The Heron, Perfect Days, Past Lives and The Teachers’ Lounge. In the first two months of 2024, Lucky Red was the leading Italian film distributor with a market share of 17% and box office takings of almost €16 million.

Past winners of the International Innovation Distribution Award are Elissa Federoff from US distributor Neon in 2022 and Enrique Costa, founder and CEO of Spain’s Elastica Films, in 2023.

Tanja Meissner, the new director of Berlinale Pro and the European Film Market, will deliver the laudatory speech at the awards ceremony on October 16.