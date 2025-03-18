Italy’s TVCO is to handle global television sales for partner company Minerva Pictures’ entire catalogue of films and TV series.

Minerva Pictures and TVCO agreed a partnership in international sales last year, each retaining their own name.

TVCO will now oversee television sales for Minerva’s catalogue to free TV, pay-TV and streaming platforms worldwide.

Between them, they have 2,000 titles available to international television buyers. The agreement will also see the companies acquiring new content and evaluating TV series to expand and diversify the catalogue.

Minerva and TVCO said the agreement aims to enhance connections with global broadcasters and digital platforms, ensuring that Minerva’s collection reaches wider audiences across multiple markets.

Founded over 70 years ago, Minerva Pictures operates across production and international sales, focusing mainly on commercial features. TVCO has long specialised in the international sales of art house films.

Minerva’s sales arm is headed by Monica Ciarli, while TVCO is run by Vincenzo Mosca.