Arizona-based Jackrabbit Studios, the production arm of Jackrabbit Media, has wrapped on its latest action western film Ghosts Of Red Ridge and will show EFM buyers first footage in Berlin next month.

Stefan Colson makes his feature directorial debut based on a screenplay by Brandon Cahela about a sheriff and his deputy who dealing with a band of outlaws in the dying town of Red Ridge.

To complicate matters the sheriff is haunted by visions while managing a mysterious stranger locked up in his dilapidated jail. Production took place in Benson, Arizona.

The ensemble cast features Owen Williams (We Are Boats), Trent Culkin (Murder At The Murder Mystery Party), Mercedes Peterson (Bloodthirst), Griffin Wade (The Author), and John Marrs (Heart Of The Gun).

Jack Campbell and Rebecca Campbell (Influencer, Paydirt), Mark Padilla (The Doorman, The Virtuoso) and Colson are producing Ghosts Of Red Ridge.

Colson said he was thrilled to bring his “labour of love” to life, while Jackrabbit’s president of worldwide sales and acquisitions Padilla said the film weaved action, western, and supernatural elements and delved into themes of redemption and justice.

Jackrabbit CEO Jack Campbell said, “Making Ghosts Of Red Ridge has been an incredible experience, a collaborative effort by the entire team, and I couldn’t be happier with what we created.”

Jackrabbit Media has several titles in various stages of production and development, including the action sci-fi Assassin 51 from CSI franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker; and the upcoming thriller Lookout and action horror Split, both of which will be directed by Colson. Influencer 2 is earmarked to begin production this year.

The Berlin sales slate includes comedy Sick Girl starring Nina Dobrev; Double Down South, from Dead Poets Society writer Tom Shulman; coming-of-age comedy Pools starring Ariel Winter and Odessa A’Zion; action western 5 Outlaws with Eric Roberts; family adventure Treasure Trackers; and Adam Mason’s YA supernatural horror Baby Blue, among others.