Olivia Cooke and Jamie Bell are set to appear in Nathalie Biancheri’s unconventional romance Takes One To Know One, with Cornerstone handling international sales and CAA Media Finance co-repping the US.

When Eleanor (Cooke) and Lucas (Bell) meet in Rome, the chemistry is electric, and looks like the start of something life-changing, apart from a key stumbling block: they are both in relationships with other people.

Producers are Gail Egan, Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady and Cooke. Production companies are Potboiler Productions, the UK outfit behind The Last King of Scotland and The Constant Gardener; BCDF Pictures, the New York-based producer of To Leslie; and Chippy Tea Productions.

Italian director Biancheri’s past credits include Toronto 2021 premiere Wolf and 2019 BFI London Film Festival title Nocturnal.