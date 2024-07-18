Wowow, Japan’s leading premium pay TV broadcaster, has launched a production service arm in a bid to attract and support international productions filming in the country.

The launch of Wowbridge Bridge marks the first time a Japanese broadcaster has expanded into the international production services field and was driven by the company’s work as a co-producer on Max crime drama series Tokyo Vice.

The show’s executive producer, Kayo Washio, who serves as Wowow’s head of US operations and chief producer for international co-productions, acquisitions and distribution, was instrumental in coordinating and managing a wide array of production services. Washio will expand her role and oversee the team at Wowow Bridge, relocating to Los Angeles to run the group and work closely with US companies.

The outfit will provide a range of services to support the production of film, television, commercials, music videos, and other media projects and service international producers.

Key service offerings include location scouting and management, including location permitting and local compliance; budgeting and financial management; crew and talent hiring (above and below the line); equipment rental, including transportation and setup; logistics coordination; legal and administrative support, reducing risks for those not familiar with Japan; and post-production services.

“In the eyes of the global entertainment community, shooting in Japan can be complicated. We understand this and are here to help,” said Washio.

The move comes as Japan looks to attract more lucrative international productions to shoot in the country. In February, Japan extended its first official location production incentive scheme for a second year. Projects that spend at least JPY500m ($3.2m) on production costs in Japan or whose total production costs exceed JPY1bn ($6.35m) are eligible, with reimbursements covering up to 50% of qualifying expenditure in the country.

Washio added: “I named the new venture Wowow Bridge because Japan is an island, but I hope we’ll be the bridge for overseas production and Japan. We will help international productions to make it easier to come to Japan.”