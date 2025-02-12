Former Sideshow executive Jason Hellerstein has launched 1-2 Special, a new North American distribution company that will acquire and release films from domestic and international festivals.

New York-based 1-2 Special will give strategic theatrical releases to up to ten films a year and plans to start acquiring projects at this week’s Berlin festival.

Hellerstein will serve as CEO and will announce additional staff hires this spring.

Hellerstein was a co-founding executive at Sideshow, working in acquisitions, marketing and operations. Films acquired during his time at the company – among them Drive My Car, All We Imagine As Light and Flow – received eight Oscar nominations and one win and grossed a total of more than $11m in North America.

Before joining Sideshow he worked in acquisitions at Magnolia Pictures and in marketing and PR at Cinetic Media.

“1-2 Special is committed to championing visionary filmmakers and bringing their work to passionate audiences across North America,” Hellerstein said in a statement. “We’re eager to meet the growing demand for bold, boundary-pushing cinema and to perfect a model that prioritises both critical acclaim and commercial success.”