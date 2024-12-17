The Art Directors Guild (ADG) has named Jason Reitman as the recipient of its 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award.

The award will be presented at the ADG’s 29th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on February 15.

Reitman most recently wrote, produced and directed Saturday Night, Sony’s feature about the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live, which used a two-storey immersive set.

Previous recipients of the Cinematic Imagery Award include Baz Luhrmann, Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese and George Lucas.

Reitman commented: “Between script and screen, a director must navigate twenty crafts and art forms. My movies stand on the shoulders of brilliant artists including the production designers Jess Gonchor, Francois Audouy, Kevin Thompson and Steve Saklad. Without these designers, art directors, set decorators and teams of craftspeople who work endless hours, my dreams would never be realised. I’m beyond honoured to receive this award from the ADG and I am eternally grateful to its members.”