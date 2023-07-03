Jerusalem Film Festival has confirmed the Industry Days programme for its 40th-anniversary edition (JFF, July 13-23), including the 10 projects for its Pitch Point Competition for Israeli co-production features.

The Industry Days will run from July 13-15, and will also include the final pitching event of the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab on July 14.

Scroll down for the full list of Pitch Point projects.

Pitch Point pitches will run on July 13, to a jury presided over by Arte Cinema France’s Olivier Pere, and including Beta Cinema’s Thorsten Ritter, Mubi’s Kevin Chan, The Match Factory’s Claudia Solano, Hamburg Film Fund and Moin’s Helge Alberts and Les Films du Poisson’s Yael Fogiel.

The 10 projects include Pink Lady, a new feature from Broken Wings director Nir Bergman; and Tomer Heymann’s documentary Issa’s House, both of which are currently in post-production.

Austria is the country in focus for this year’s festival, with JFF hosting a delegation of Austrian film executives from companies including coop99 and Freibeuter Film; plus directors including Sebastian Meise, Barbara Albert and Rainer Frimmel.

JFF will host a roundtable with the aforementioned delegates dedicated to co-productions between the Austrian and Israeli industries. The Pitch Point and Sam Spiegel Lab award ceremony will take place on July 15.

The festival has also added an industry talk with Joana Vicente, CEO of Sundance Institute, moderated by The Lost Daughter producer Osnat Handelsman-Keren. Delegates attending this year’s event include Totem Films’ Berenice Vincent, Cannes Critics’ Week’s Ava Cahen, the Berlinale’s Mariette Rissenbeek and Sarajevo’s Jovan Marjanovic.

As previously announced, the 2023 festival will open with Golda starring Helen Mirren, and close with Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall. The 17 feature-length competition titles were announced last month.

Jerusalem Pitch Point 2023 projects

As If You Were Never Here (Isr-It-Geo) wri-dir. Eti Tsicko, prods. Ayelet Kait & Amir Harel (Lama Films), Flavia Oertwig, Vladimer Katcharava

Between The Lanes (Isr) wri-dirs. Marlyn Vinig, Matan Guggenheim, prods. Saar Yogev, Naomi Levari, Guy Hodes (Blacksheep)

Halisa (Isr) wri-dir. Sophie Artus; prod. Yochanan Kredo (July August Productions)

Issa’s House (Isr) dir. Tomer Heymann, prod. Issa Amro

Land Of Limpopo (Isr) dir-prod. Guy Bentwich

Pink Lady (Isr) dir. Nir Bergman, wri. Mindi Ehrlich; prods. Haim Mecklberg, Estee Yacov-Mecklberg (2-Team) & Marica Stocchi

The Rabbi (Isr) wri-dir. Uriya Hertz; prod. Yochanan Kredo (July August Productions)

Talitha Kumi (Isr) wri-dir. Hadar Morag; prod. Hilla Medalia (Medalia Productions)

Tropicana (Isr) wri-dir. Omer Tobil prods. Gil Sima (Sima Films), Hilla Medalia (Medalia Productions)

Wild Animals (Isr) wri-dir. Yona Rozenkier; prods. Kobi Mizrahi (KM Productions), Dominique Welinski