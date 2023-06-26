Jerusalem Film Festival has selected 17 Israeli features in competition across its feature and documentary sections, for the 40th anniversary edition of the event (July 13-23, 2023).

Titles among nine in the Full-Length Israeli Feature Films competition include A Room Of His Own, the third feature from Matan Yair. The Hebrew-language film follows Uri, whose mother is sleeping in his room since his father moved out; but who is seeking his own room and path to deal with the world.

Scroll down for the full list of feature titles

The $1m project participated in the Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF)’s HAF Goes to Cannes showcase. Yair’s debut feature, 2017’s Scaffolding, was selected in the Cannes Acid showcase, going on to play festivals including Jerusalem, Toronto and Zurich.

Also in the feature competition is The Future, the second feature from filmmaker Noam Kaplan, in which a young woman learns unsettling truths after being hired by the Israeli secret service to question a young Palestinian woman. The Future debuted at Tribeca Film Festival in the US earlier this month

The feature-length Israeli documentary competition includes Sharon Yaish and Golan Rise’s Giado – Holocaust In The Desert, through which a diary provides a look at the hellish concentration camp routine in the Libyan desert during the Second World War.

Seventeen films will play in the competition for Israeli shorts; with seven titles in the Israeli video art and experimental film competition.

The festival will also play a digitally-restored print of Amos Guttman’s 1992 feature Amazing Grace, a drama set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis, which was Guttman’s final film before he died the following year from AIDS.

It will also renew its presentation of the Youth Film competition, for 16 titles made by young people, that will play to festival audiences next month.

The festival will open on July 13 with Guy Nattiv’s Golda, starring Helen Mirren as former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir; and will close with Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winner Anatomy Of A Fall.

Jerusalem Film Festival Israeli feature films

Full-Length Feature Films competition

My Daughter My Love, dir. Eitan Green

Daniel Auerbach, dir. David Volach

A Room Of His Own, dir. Matan Yair

The Taste Of Apples Is Red, dir. Ehab Tarabieh

The Delegation, dir. Asaf Saban

Under The Shadow Of The Sun, dir. Shalom Hager

The Giants Of Easter Island, dir. Dover Kosashvili

The Future, dir. Noam Kaplan

The Other Widow, dir. Maayan Rypp

Full-Length Documentary Films competition

Prisoner X, dirs. Hilla Medalia, Amos Roberts

The House In Kiryat Shmona, dirs. Lisa Peretz, Robby Elmaliah

Giado – Holocaust In The Desert, dirs. Sharon Yaish, Golan Rise

The Family Of Spies, dir. Rafael Balulu

The Checkpoint Women: Memories, dir. Eliezer Yaari

The Return From The Other Planet, dir. Assaf Lapid

The Three Of Us, dir. Henya Brodbeker

Sharif Shanti: Murder Case, dir. Avida Livny