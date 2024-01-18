Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke is set to receive an honorary award at the 55th edition of documentary festival Visions du Reel, taking place in Nyon, Switzerland from April 12-21.

Jia will attend the festival in person, marking his first visit to Europe since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, and is set to present a masterclass exploring how his work explores the history of China and its people.

The festival will host a retrospective of Jia’s work, which has included Still Life, which won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2006, and A Touch Of Sin, which won best screenplay at Cannes in 2013.

Jia will reportedly next direct We Shall Be All, which would be his first drama since Ash Is Purest White, which premiered at Cannes in 2018, and his first feature since documentary Swimming Out Till The Sea Turns Blue, which screened at the Berlinale in 2020. He has also executive produced Huang Chao-Liang’s Heaven And Hell, which is set for release in February.

Filmmakers previously honoured by Visions du Réel include Lucrecia Martel, Marco Bellocchio, Claire Denis, Werner Herzog and Emmanuel Carrère.