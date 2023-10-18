UK sales agent and genre specialist Jinga Films has added six titles to its slate ahead of the American Film Market (October 13-November 5) including Federico Zampaglione’s The Well and Julia Verdin’s Maya.

The Well world premiered at Spain’s Sitges earlier this month and will screen at Screamfest, the US’ longest-running horror film festival, before making its way to AFM. The Italian horror follows a young art dealer who travels to a small Italian village to restore a painting before an evil force awakens.

A sequel to Verdin’s 2020 debut Angie: Lost Girls, about a teenage girl after she escapes a sex trafficking ring, Maya follows a teenage girl in a similar situation whose mother must overcome her own demons in order to save her daughter.

Jinga has represented both filmmaker’s previous films before including Zampaglione’s debut Shadow and second feature Tulpa.

The other films on Jinga’s slate are Jonathan Eckersley’s debut The Stoic; Dallas King’s erotic vampire thriller Swap; Michael J Hursts’ horror Transmission; Marc Carrete’s possession title The Devil’s Lair; and Bloody Disgusting’s viral video horror CreepyPasta.