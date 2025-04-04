JJ Abrams’ next feature project is in pre-production at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK.

The untitled feature is understood to be starring Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega and Emma Mackey.

Warner Bros is producing the film alongside Abrams’ outfit Bad Robot. The two companies have a long-standing relationship, signing a five-year TV and film deal in 2019 which was reportedly extended last year.

Abrams’ last feature as a director was 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker while Bad Robot most recently produced several TV series including Westworld and Presumed Innocent.

Powell has been in the UK for several months shooting Edgar Wright’s The Running Man for Paramount.

Warner Bros declined Screen’s request for comment.

Some details for this story came from Screen’s sister site The Knowledge.