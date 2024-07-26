UK filmmaker Joanna Hogg is to be president of Venice parallel section Giornate degli Autori, running from August 28-September 7.

The jury consists of 10 former participants of the European young cinephile 27 Times Cinema programme. Jury heads in recent years have included João Pedro Rodrigues, Céline Sciamma, Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova and Nadav Lapid.

The jury decides the winner of a cash prize of €20,000, to be split equally between the filmmaker and the film’s international distributor.

Once again, the jury sessions will be coordinated by Karel Och, artistic director of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

The Quay Brothers’ Sanatorium Under The Sign Of The Hour Glass, and Marie Losier’s biopic of feminist singer Peaches, Peaches Goes Bananas, are among the line-up for this year’s Giornate degli Autori.

Hogg’s credits include The Souvenir and The Souvenir II, which premiered at Sundance and Cannes Directors’ Fortnight respectively, and The Eternal Daughter, which premiered in competition at Venice in 2022.

“What could be more fun and stimulating than watching films and sharing ideas with a jury of young cinephiles” observed Joanna Hogg, “I thank the Giornate degli Autori for inviting me to what I anticipate will be days of joyful and inspiring discussions about cinema and its possibilities.”