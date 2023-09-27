Olivewood Film Studios, the first dedicated film studio complex in Jordan, has opened its doors.

The studio complex consists of two 1,500m² soundstages, plus 16 acres of backlot. There is an on-site canteen, parking space for 95 cars, and a dedicated area for technical vehicles. It is located 15 minutes’ drive from Amman, the capital city.

The studios opened with an event on Tuesday, September 26 celebrating the 20-year anniversary of The Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC). Attendees included King Abdullah II, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein and Princess Rym al-Ali, of the country’s royal family.

Olivewood Film Studios will operate as a dedicated company with administrative and financial autonomy, headed by RGC executive commissioner Raja Gargour.

“Jordan now has all the right components in place to service all international filmmaking needs as well as giving the local production houses the opportunity to produce their stories for the regional and international markets,” said Gargour.

Jordan currently offers a cash rebate programme of up to 25% recovery of local labour and supplier expenses for film productions. The government also recently passed a law exempting both foreign and local productions from sales taxes.

Feature films to have shot in the country in the last two decades include The Martian, The Hurt Locker and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, plus independent titles such as Holy Spider, and upcoming releases like Dune: Part Two.

The RFC also recently established a partnership with New York Women in Film & Television, to train and mentor aspiring Jordanian women filmmakers. 30 women will be selected for the two-year lab programme, that will assist with funding, developing and producing work.