UK sales outfit Journeyman Pictures has added Amy Hardie’s feature documentary Love & Trouble to its IDFA slate. The film had its world premiere at the inaugural Dokumentale Festival in Berlin in October.

Love & Trouble is a study of anxiety, depression and trauma and the power of therapy. It follows the journey of a young couple facing a profound crisis after their newborn’s cries unexpectedly trigger a past trauma.

The film is produced by Sonja Henrici through her company Sonja Henrici Creates, with Amy Hardie Productions, German producer Arne Birkenstock’s Fruitmarket and SWR/ARTE. The film is supported by Screen Scotland and the BFI Doc Society Fund.

Journeyman Pictures will represen Love & Trouble in all territories excluding the UK.

“Over many years of patient work, this talented team has created a powerful and intimate portrait of something with universal relevance, exploring how we should tackle our demons and how to navigate our most important relationships when the odds are stacked against you,” said Emma Simpson, CEO of. Journeyman Pictures.

Hardie’s debut feature The Edge Of Dreaming was the first Scottish feature documentary to be selected for competition at IDFA in 2009. Her further credits include Stem Cell Revolutions and Seven Songs For A Long Life.