Ben Taylor’s Joy starring Bill Nighy, James Norton and Thomasin McKenzie will world premiere at the 68th BFI London Film Festival (October 9-20) as the Cunard Gala screening.

The Netflix drama, surrounding the birth of the world’s first ‘test-tube baby’, plays on October 15 with Nighy, Norton and McKenzie all confirmed to attend the premiere along with director Taylor, best known for directing several episodes of Sex Education.

Set in 1970s England, Joy follows a nurse, a scientist and a surgeon who team up to pioneer a medical revolution with in-vitro fertilisation despite extensive opposition from the church, the state, the media and the medical establishment.

Jack Thorne penned the screenplay and developed the story with his wife Rachel Mason.

The film is produced by Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey of the UK’s Wildgaze Films. It will have a theatrical release in the UK and Ireland on November 15 before heading to the streamer later that month.

Other LFF gala screenings include documentary Elton John: Never Too Late and Steve McQueen’s Blitz which opens the festival as a world premiere.

The full programme will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 4.