Georg Maas and Judith Kaufmann’s The Glory Of Life, a biopic of legendary writer Franz Kafka, has secured key distribution deals including North America and France.

After a closed market screening at Cannes, the film has sold to North America (Menemsha Films), France (Condor), Benelux (September Film), Spain (Divisa Red), Italy (Wanted Cinema), Turkey (Ozen Film), Former Yugoslavia (Cinemania Group), Taiwan (Swallow Wings) and Australia (Moving Story).

International sales are handled by TrustNordisk, which announced the deals on the 100th anniversary of the death of Kafka.

The Glory Of Life centres on Kafka, the celebrated author of Metamorphosis, and his meeting with Dora Diamant, his final great love, when he was convalescing from tuberculosis on the Baltic Coast in 1923. It stars Henriette Confurius, known for her performance in 2023’s Transatlantic and Sabin Tambrea for his role in 2012’s Ludwig II. The film is based on the bestselling novel by Michael Kumpfmüller.

German directors Maas and Kaufmann worked together on the 2012 feature Two Lives, which Maas directed and had Kaufmann as cinematographer.

It is produced by Helge Sasse and Solveig Fina for Germany’s Tempest Film and Tommy Pridnig for Austria’s Lotus Film with support from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, MV Filmförderung, Filmstiftung NRW, FFA Filmförderungsanstalt, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Österreichisches Filminstitut, ÖFI+, ORF Film/Fernseh-Abkommen and Filmfonds Wien. Local distribution is handled by Majestic Film.