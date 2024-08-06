Kenneth Branagh’s The Last Disturbance Of Madeline Hynde starring Jodie Comer has begun filming in the UK.

Branagh has written the screenplay for the film, which is described by the production as a “contemporary psychological thriller” with the plot still under wraps.

The film is independently financed and produced by Branagh who reunites with Belfast producers Tamar Thomas, Laura Berwick and Becca Kovacik. Other producers include Matthew Jenkins, who produced Branagh’s Death On The Nile and Murder On The Orient Express, and Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau.

Comer recently wrapped production in the UK on Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later while Branagh’s last two features (2023’s A Haunting In Venice and 2022’s Death On The Nile) were Agatha Christie adaptations which also shot in the UK.