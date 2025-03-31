Ketchup Entertainment has completed its acquisition of the $70m live-action Coyote Vs. Acme Looney Tunes feature that Warner Bros shelved two years ago amid cost-cutting.

The studio allowed director Dave Green to shop Coyote Vs. Acme to buyers and Ketchup had been in negotiations for some time to pick it up.

Ketchup CEO Gareth West said the film featuring the notorious Wile E. Coyote cartoon character was “a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling” that would “resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike”. It is understood West will plan a 2026 theatrical release.

Green’s film features a cast led by Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor and Tone Bell, and is produced by Chris deFaria and James Gunn. Samy Burch, who was nominated alongside Alex Mechanik for best screenplay for May December.

This marks Ketchup’s second acquisition of a Looney Tunes films after it picked up The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, which has also been shelved. That film opened on March 14 and has earned just over $8m in North America after three weekends.

Last week it emerged that Warner Bros Discovery plans to demolish the original Looney Tunes Building 131 on the lot to make way for production of HBO shows. Earlier this month, Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies shorts were removed from Max to make way for more adult-and family-oriented programming.