Kevin Macdonald’s action thrillerThe Runner starring Gal Gadot has begun filming in London for Amazon MGM Studios.

David Kosse developed and produces the title via his new London-based production company Rockwood Pictures. The Runner marks the company’s first project in production.

Kosse was most recently head of international film at Netflix.

Rockwood has a development deal with Amazon Prime Video UK while the streamer also has international distribution for The Runner.

The Runner stars Gadot as a high-powered attorney who must race across London to save her abducted son. No other cast are confirmed as of yet.

Also filming in London for Amazon is an untitled Jack Ryan feature and the superhero film Masters Of The Universe.

