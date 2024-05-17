Independent distributor Kino Lorber is expanding its Kino Film Collection US streaming business as a direct-to-consumer service and standalone app on Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV and Roku.

The service was launched last November as one of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels, where it will continue to be available. Subscription to the standalone service will cost $5.99 a month.

The Kino collection features hundreds of films from Kino Lorber’s 4,000-title library as well as new releases fresh from theatres and festivals.

To mark its expansion, the service will this month offer a curated assortment of films originally seen at the Cannes festival, including works by Yorgos Lanthimos, Jia Zhangke and Ken Loach as well as recent festival prize-winners including Four Daughters and Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell.

Kino Lorber chairman and CEO Richard Lorber commented: “The Cannes Film Festival is the beating heart of cinema, and there’s no better place to share the news about this expansion of Kino Film Collection to our own direct-to-consumer streaming service for North American film lovers. Cannes and the Kino Film Collection are so intertwined because we share a love and appreciation of great films, and we’re very proud to feature so many works that first screened at Cannes among our Collection of the classics of tomorrow and the best of cinema past.”