Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Bruno Dumont’s recent Berlinale selection The Empire.

Anamaria Vartolomei, Camille Cottin, Lyna Khoudri, and Fabrice Luchini star in the sci-fi farce about extraterrestrial forces who descend on Earth after the birth of a baby in a French village triggers a secret intergalactic war.

The film won the Silver Bear Jury Prize in Berlin and is a Tessalit Productions production in co-production with Red Balloon Film, Ascent Film, Novak Prod, Rosa Filmes, and Furyo Films.

Jean Bréhat and Bertrand Faivre produced, and the co-producers are Dorothe Beinemeier, Fabrizio Mosca, Andrea Paris, Matteo Rovere, Ines Vasiljevic, Olivier Dubois, Joaquim Sapinho, Marta Alves, and Emma Binet.

Kino Lorber plans a theatrical release in 2024, followed by home video, educational, and digital release.

SVP Wendy Lidell negotiated the deal with Alexandre Moreau of Memento International, which has closed territory sales in France (ARP), Benelux (Cineart), Italy (Academy Two), Sweden (Njuta), former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Hungary (Vertigo), Baltics (Scanorama), and Indonesia (PT Falcon).

The acquisition marks the sixth time Kino Lorber has collaborated with Dumont after Li’l Quinquin, Coincoin And The Extra-Humans, Slack Bay, Camille Claudel 1915, and France.

Kino Lorber most recently acquired queer Sundance hit Sebastian and announced the merger of series streamers MHz Choice and Topic, which Kino acquired last year.

The company’s 2023 release Four Daughters directed by Kaouther Ben Hania is nominated for best documentary feature in Sunday’s (March 10) Oscars.