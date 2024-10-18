Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Every Little Thing, Sally Aitken’s documentary about a hummingbird rehabilitator that premiered in Sundance and has gone on to play multiple festivals including CPH:DOX.

The distributor plans a January 2025 theatrical release, followed by digital, educational, and home video roll-out.

Every Little Thing profiles Terry Masear, who tends to injured hummingbirds in Los Angeles and nurses her winged charges – including Cactus, Jimmy, Wasabi, Raisin, and Mikhail – back to health, experiencing person growth in the process.

Bettina Dalton produced for WildBear Entertainment alongside Anna Godas, and Oli Harbottle. Executive producers are David Guy Elisco, Sean B. Carroll, Alan Erson, and Michael Tear.

Since its Park City premiere, the film has screened at SXSW, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, Hot Docs, and most recently Hamptons Film Festival, among others.

Kino Lorber head of theatrical acquisitions and distribution Lisa Schwartz negotiated the deal with documentary sales specialists Dogwoof, who co-financed the film with Tangled Bank Studios and lead producer WildBear Entertainment.

“We were touched, inspired, and utterly charmed by Terry Masear and the hummingbirds of Every Little Thing,” said Schwartz.

“This film is a celebration of compassion and the incredible bond we share with all living beings,” said Aitken. “I hope it inspires viewers to find joy in the small, everyday acts of kindness that make a big difference.”