Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Cloud, recently selected as Japan’s entry to the Oscars, has been sold to key territories in Asia and Europe by Nikkatsu Corporation.

The suspense thriller has been acquired for the UK and Ireland (Blue Finch Film Releasing), German-speaking Europe (Plaion Pictures Gmbh), South Korea (Media Castle) and Hong Kong/Macau (Golden Scene). They add to sales made to France, Spain, Italy and Taiwan.

The film premiered at Venice in August and went on to play Toronto. It is screening at Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), where Japanese auteur Kurosawa collected the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award on Wednesday.

The story, also written by Kurosawa, centres on a young man whose online money-making schemes lead to life-threatening consequences.

The cast is led by Masaki Suda of Yoshiyuki Kishi’s Wilderness: Part One and also features Kotone Furukawa (Wheel Of Fortune And Fantasy) Daiken Okudaira (My Small Land) and Amane Okayama (Kingdom franchise).

Produced by Nikkatsu and Tokyo Theatres Company, it was released in Japan on September 27, where it opened in seventh place on its opening weekend. It is set to open in Taiwan on November 1.

Cloud is screening at BIFF alongside Serpent’s Path, Kurosawa’s other full-length feature from this year, which opened in Japan on June 14 and played in competition at San Sebastian. Chime, a mid-length film by the prolific director, played at the Berlinale in February.